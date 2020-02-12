Patricia Ann (Ottaway) Schlueter, 76, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center, following a long battle with cancer.
Patricia (Pat) was born on September 1, 1943, in Sabula, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Edith (McMahan) Ottaway. She was married in 1962 and later divorced. She then married Edward Schlueter Jr. in 1988 and was happily married until his death in 2016. They enjoyed traveling together, gambling and spending time with family and friends.
Pat is survived by her two children, Sue (Ron) Maiers, of Holy Cross, IA, and L. Brian (Nancy) Schlueter, of Dyersville, IA; grandchildren: Nikki Maiers, Josh Maiers, Damon (Erica) Maiers, Brooke (Greg) Wulfekuhle, Craig (Kim) Schlueter, Kristen Schlueter; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Edward’s children, who held a special place in her heart: Edward (Bobbie) Schlueter III, Sherry Roach and Sheila (Ted) Owens, all from Rockford, IL; grandchildren: Ted Owens, Stephanie Owens, EJ (Megan) Schlueter, Austin Holte, Amy (Chris) Pettit, Lauren (Jason) Wallace and Meagan (Andy) Bishop; and 9 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister-in-law, Mary (Steve) Morarend, of Lansing, IA; two brothers-in-law, Bob (Cathy) Schlueter, of Rockford, IL, and Joe Schlueter, of Beloit, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; two sisters: Geneva Burckart and Phyllis Miller; one brother, Francis Ottaway; two stepchildren: Roger Schlueter and Sara Mangrum; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Junior) Posten; and brother-in-laws: Fred Burckart, Earl Miller, Jimmy and Roger Schlueter.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, IA, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Garnavillo, IA.