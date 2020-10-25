Marguerite “Peg” A. Mickus, 98, of Vinton, IA, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Peg was born on December 29, 1921, to Matthew & Edith (Skinner) Murphy in Forest City, IA. She married Florian J. Mickus on July 16, 1946, in Minneapolis. Peg enjoyed bowling, women’s softball, dancing, playing cards, any activity outdoors, even yardwork, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peg is survived by two children, Gregg Mickus & Linda Rozina, both of Vinton, IA; a brother, James Anderson, of West Virginia; eight grandchildren, Brian (Janie) Eggers, of Dubuque, Tony (Kristi) Eggers, of Sherrill, IA, Kevin Eggers, of Hazel Green, WI, Natane (James) Primmer, of Center Point, IA, David (Rachel) Rozina II, of Mayfield, PA, Matthew (Michelle) Rozina, of Tunkhannock, PA, Jeremy (Jessica) Rozina, of Elmhurst, PA, and Shannon Rozina, of Nanticoke, PA; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Florian (November 12, 1982); a daughter, JoAnn Eggers (April 5, 2020); two sons-in-law, Cletus Eggers and David Rozina I; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Mickus; three brothers, three sisters; and two great-grandchildren, Carmen & Jordon.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Marguerite “Peg” A. Mickus Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o Marguerite Mickus Family; Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
