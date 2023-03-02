Jodi Arensdorf, 59, of Dubuque passed away February 27, 2023 at home, surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00p.m., where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Visitation will continue from 9:15a.m.-10:15a.m., Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jodi was born on February 27, 1964 to James and Carole (Reicher) Martin in East Dubuque, Illinois.
In her younger years, Jodi worked at Hills and Dales in Dubuque where she met her husband, Denny. The two were united in marriage on February 27, 1988 at St. Lukes United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
Jodi graduated from East Dubuque High School.
She later worked at Home Technology Systems in Dubuque for 26 years. She was most recently employed at Roger Klosterman CPA for 4 years.
In her free time, Jodi enjoyed crafting, particularly any type of home décor.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her kids, grandkids, and her beloved dogs, Mandy and Bailey.
Jodi is survived by her husband of 35 years, Denny Arensdorf; children, Emily (fiancé Randy) Kearney of East Dubuque, IL, Spencer Arensdorf of Dubuque; grandchildren, Madison and Ryder Kearney; siblings, Ron (Mary) Martin of Dubuque, Julie (fiancé Dan Rhine) Burke of Florida, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Jean (Ray) McNamer, Ed (Judy) Arensdorf, Loraine (Lenny) Dress, Kathy (Ron) Weipert, and Sandy (fiancé Terry Weiland) Weipert. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, Melvin (Marion) Arensdorf; and brother-in-law, Melvin JR. Arensdorf.
Jodi’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark Hermann and the Oncology Department at Grand River Medical Group, Dr. Lewis at Mayo Clinic, and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care given to Jodi. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
A Jodi Arensdorf Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
