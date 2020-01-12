HANOVER, Ill. — Susan Vandervate, age 86, of Hanover, Illinois, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Galena Stauss Nursing Center, Galena, Ill.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hanover, with Pastors Bruce and Lisa Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the Church. Memorials to honor Susan may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hospice of Dubuque, or Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Susan’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.