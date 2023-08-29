Frances A. Amundsen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Roger W. Bries, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.

