May 9th, 2022, at 11:30 p.m. Jesus looked upon his servant Thomas Wainwright and said take my hand, your works on earth has far exceeded what your earthly body can handle, with deep sorrow his family looked on, thankful they were able to be with him.
Tom was born in Rockford, IL on June 25, 1943; he schooled in Dubuque and was the first graduating class of 1962 of Wahlert High School. He met his wife Terri and together they raised four children: Melannie, Michael, Todd and Stacy.
He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; his brother Richard Wainwright, of Belvedere, IL and sister Cheryl Hunstad of Asbury, Iowa along with many nieces, nephews and cousins on the Wainwright and Doyle families.
The community has lost a true selfless volunteer, thank you to all in the medical fields for their kindness to Tom. God Bless.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 4:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19th, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Family and friends may also gather after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Chapel Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery.