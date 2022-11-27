Robert B. Miller, 97, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Bethany Home.
Private funeral services will be held. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Bob was born on August 11, 1925, in Anamosa, Iowa, son of Oscar M. and Glada (Breed) Miller. He graduated from Anamosa High School in 1943 where he participated in sports and band. He joined the U.S. Navy Air Corps in January 1944 and served until May of 1946. He then attended the University of Dubuque where he played both football and basketball and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame.
He married Donna K. Lundeen on August 24, 1948, at the Chapel at the University of Dubuque. He graduated from the University in January 1950 with a degree in Business Administration.
After graduation Bob and Donna lived in Peoria, Illinois for two years, two years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and then returned to Dubuque. They started Miller Electric Supply Co. in January 1963, which they operated until July 1992 when they sold it to their daughter and son-in-law, Kevin and Lynne Oyen.
Bob served on the Finley Foundation Board, the Bethany Home Board, and the Hospice of Dubuque Board. He was a past member of the Rotary Club, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Dubuque Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed golf with his many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Douglas J. Miller; daughter, Lynne M. (Kevin) Oyen, all of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Curtis M. (Kim) Oyen and Lesley M. Oyen; and 4 great- grandchildren, Kendyl, Cain, Sayler and Summer Oyen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John, and Larry.
Memorials may be given to Bethany Home, Finley Hospital or Hospice of Dubuque.
Special thank you to the exceptional healthcare providers at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.
