Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
John C. Bausch, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville, Wis.
Mable L. Boelk, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Edith L. Carey, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 685 Fremont Ave.
Phyllis W. Cooper, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Brenda K. Denn, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville.
William A. Doyle, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m.
today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
John C. Finzel, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Carol A. Fossum, Dubuque — Gathering: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Francis P. Goedken, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Joseph Church, Key West. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Herman C. Gorton, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Grand View United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Bruce A. Hartnett, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Zippy’s, Lancaster.
Ilene M. Holthaus, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Colesburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Vernon A. Jansen, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Alva F. Melchers, Anamosa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, Monticello, Iowa.
Mary A. Morhardt, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
Gloria E. Noble, Dundee, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa.
Ervin Nyberg, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Rev. John Porter, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave.
Sister Richard Ann Quilter, Dubuque — Services: 10:45 a.m. today, Marian Hall Chapel.
Paul W. Reichen, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, River Valley Community Church, Cassville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Joanne Strutt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Jimmy D. Tope, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, West Union Cemetery.
Bill D. Winkler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, American Legion Post 6, 1306 Delhi St.