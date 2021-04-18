DALLAS, Texas — Dennis Bagby, of Dallas, died unexpectedly March 29, 2021.
Dennis was born December 10, 1952, in Independence, Iowa, son of Edward and Marguerite Bagby.
He graduated from St. John High School in 1971. He is survived by his partner Gyorgy Gabor, of Budapest, Hungary; brothers, Don (Diana) Bagby, of Dubuque, Ron (Kathy) Bagby, of Omaha, Neb., Dr. Martin Bagby, of Dubuque, Ken Bagby, of Independence, and Kevin (Mary) Bagby, of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marguerite Bagby; brothers, Eddie and Larry Bagby; and sister, Marilyn Wetzel.
Throughout Dennis’ career, he worked in the airline industry, starting with Eastern Airlines and retiring from American Airlines. He loved airline travel and would often fly to cities on his days off “just for the fun of it.”
Dennis was very active with Angel Flights, in which he would escort disabled children from impoverished countries to the U.S. for medical treatment. He especially loved playing Santa for children at the orphanages in South America.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Please direct memorials to your favorite charity.
Information was submitted by the Miller Funeral Home.
