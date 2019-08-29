PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Viola L. Kuehl, 88, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, Wis.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Hoehne will officiate. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Viola Kuehl Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Viola was born on June 7, 1931, in Platteville Township, Grant County, Wis., the daughter of George and Christine (Christensen) Woodward. Viola worked as a telephone operator at Platteville Telephone Company. She was united in marriage to Merlyn Kuehl on January 18, 1952. Together, they farmed in Lima Township until their retirement. Viola enjoyed reading, feeding her birds and doing puzzles. She also enjoyed time spent with her family.
Viola is survived by two daughters, Kathy (David) Wellsandt and Patty (Danny) Wellsandt; grandson, Mitchell (Molly) Wellsandt; granddaughter, Murphy (Kyle) McFall; and two great-grandchildren (on the way). She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Joan Kuehl and Carolyn Woodward; good friend, Joyce Reiter; and recent roommate, Ruth Finn.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlyn; siblings, Rozella (Nelson) Spease, Loretta (Donald) Richter, Ruth (Maynard) Bockhop, Kenneth Woodward and Lester Woodward; brothers-in-law, Douglas and Gilbert Kuehl; and nephew, Larry Bockhop.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Orchard Manor and Grant County Hospice for their wonderful care.