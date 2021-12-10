David J. Elgin, 91, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm Sunday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Monday at Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Dave was born August 18, 1930 in Dubuque, son of Aloysius Elgin and Marie (Hayes) Elgin. As a teen, Dave began driving cab in Dubuque which launched him toward his lifelong passion and profession of truck-driving. He drove truck for various companies in Dubuque (B&G, Briggs, CCX, Conway, and American) for over fifty years. Dave prided himself on being a member of the Million Mile Club, having no accidents while driving for more than a million miles. Safety in driving was a priority for him which he passed on to his family.
On November 17, 1947 he married Jeanette Nelson at St. Raphael Cathedral. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2017, just three days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. Dave and Jeanette lived on Broadway Street in Dubuque for most of their married life.
Dave was first and foremost a family man. He was loyal and dedicated to his wife, Jeanette, and their nine children and many grandchildren. Throughout his life he was a hard worker who served his family, sacrificing to give his children a better life. While not highly educated, he was a wise man, teaching his family the value of a dollar while putting his kids through college. He always enjoyed going through ads, clipping coupons, and finding a good deal. Dave Elgin wrote the book on common sense.
In his younger years, he was an accomplished fast pitch softball player, and was recently nominated to the Dubuque Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He was a dedicated Catholic, a lifelong member of Holy Ghost, and was a past president of the Wahlert Booster Club.
In their early years, Dave and Jeanette enjoyed swing dancing at the Melody Mill and The Circle; and in their later years, they took up ballroom dancing. Dave and Jeanette also enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends.
Dave loved animals. He enjoyed walking with his dog while visiting the neighborhood squirrels, chipmunks and birds. He loved giving treats to his grand pets.
Dave is survived by eight children: David (Mary) Elgin of Cedar Rapids, IA; Dennis (Roma) Elgin of Seal Beach, CA; Dr. Drew (Tina) Elgin of Frisco, CO; Denice (Kevin) Rhomberg of Mentor, OH; Doreen (Jeff) Barta of Cedar Rapids, IA; Denette Kellogg of Dubuque; Darla (Gregory Maisel) Elgin of Woodbury, MN; and Darcy (Randy) Jones of Woodbury, MN; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Schueller, and a brother, John Elgin, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette, daughter, Diane DeMaio; parents, Aloysius and Marie Elgin; stepmother, Louise Elgin; three brothers, Larry, Gary, and Norman Elgin; and his beloved dog Brutus.
Memorials may be made to the Dubuque Humane Society or the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
For more information, or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcapser.com.