Margaret Adele Pape, 98, of Dubuque, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:45 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be 11:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. The funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/saintanthonydubuque. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Margaret was born May 13, 1924, in Galena, IL, the daughter of Francis and Pearl Rosenthal Sullivan. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. On October 24, 1942, she married LeRoy H. Pape at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. They were blessed with three children. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2010.
She was a homemaker who made it her life-long commitment to take care of her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and it’s Rosary Society, St. Bernadette Circle, Bridge Club, and Tri-State Twirlers Dance Club. She was a volunteer at Finley Hospital and was one of the original organizers of Camp Albrecht Acres. She enjoyed playing Bridge.
Survivors include one son, Lawrence “Larry” (Lynn M.) Pape of Dubuque; Deborah Pape of West Union, IA; seven grandchildren, Scott Pape, Penny (Dan) Nauman, Brad (Amy) Pape, Michele Brazier, Jennifer (Dave) Johanningmeier, Melissa (Josh) Silver, Matt (Samantha) Copeland; 12 great-grandchildren, Angela, Melanie, Brian, Daniel, Keianna, Brock, Cree, Savona, Aviana, Jonah, Cyrus, and Waylon; ten great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary “Bernie” Hirsch of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Lynn P. Pape, two brothers, Charles Sullivan and Donald Sullivan and one sister Marcella Amling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Albrecht Acres, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Park Place, Luther Manor, and Hospice of Dubuque for their special care for Margaret.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Margaret’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
