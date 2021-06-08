SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Loretta McIlvenna, OP, died June 4, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born April 5, 1927, to John and Theresa (Maher) McIlvenna in Beresford, S. D. There were eight children.
She is survived by a sister, Marie Nash; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican community.
Sister Loretta offered a lifetime of dedicated service to the people of God in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Tennessee, Alabama and Oklahoma. She was an educator; principal; religious education consultant; manager at Sinsinawa; and volunteer at St. Patrick Parish in Benton, Wis.
Sister Loretta was a faithful friend and generous contributor to all community events.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa on June 8-9.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
May the assembly of saints welcome you home, Sister Loretta. Go in peace.