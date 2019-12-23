DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — David A. Radloff, 83, of Dickeyville, Wis., died December 21, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. today at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where a prayer service will be at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Raphael Cathedral, 231 Bluff St. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery, with military honors. Online condolences may be left at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.