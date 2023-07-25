ELIZABETH, Ill. Norma Jean Arnold, age 86, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away July 20, 2023 at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in Savanna, IL.

Burial and a graveside service will take place Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Elizabeth Cemetery, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to gather at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Elizabeth, at 12:30 p.m. to process to the cemetery.

