ELIZABETH, Ill. Norma Jean Arnold, age 86, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away July 20, 2023 at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in Savanna, IL.
Burial and a graveside service will take place Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Elizabeth Cemetery, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to gather at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Elizabeth, at 12:30 p.m. to process to the cemetery.
Norma was born October 16, 1936, in Elizabeth, IL, the daughter of Norman and Eunice (Deneen) Kevern. She graduated from Elizabeth High School with the class of 1954. On June 19, 1954, Norma married Wallace Arnold. They would go on to have three children and celebrate 45 years of marriage before Wallace’s passing in 1995.
As her children entered their teenage years, Norma began working outside of the home, first for Eaton Corp. in Hanover, IL, then as a cafeteria worker for River Ridge schools She also worked for the better part of ten years, as a cook for the Boy Scouts of America, at the Apple River Canyon Camp. In her retirement years, she spent many school days reading to the children at the River Ridge Elementary School. In her final years, she would lovingly proclaim that she had read to every child in Jo Daviess county.
Norma was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Elizabeth, and Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton, IL. She also loved crafting and gardening. When raising her family, she kept large vegetable gardens, and in her later years, she maintained her love of plants through her potted flowers. Family was everything to Norma, and her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.
Norma will be dearly missed by her sons, Terry (Kathy) Arnold, of Cedar Rapids, IA and Norman (Darcy) Arnold, of Stockton, IL; daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Carr, of San Diego, CA; sister Alice May Schnepel (Marvin) of DeWitt, IA; six grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay), Tyler (Laura Dubiel), Patrick (Reanna Nason), Christopher (Matthew Ross), Brandon (Amee), and Evan (Nicole Marble); and five great grandchildren, Emma, Eila, Clay, Maddox, and Brooks.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Eunice; husband, Wallace; brother, Clifford Kevern; and many beloved dogs.