Beverly A. White, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 29, 2021
Family and friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday December 2nd, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Martin Coolidge officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Bev was born on October 16, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Lutgen) Becker. Her first marriage to Gayland Johnson ended when he passed away from multiple sclerosis. In 1972, she married William White and together they shared many years with their loving family.
Her true role was caring for her family and friends, though she did work outside the home at Basket Expression, where she loved meeting new people and combining her love of crafts and decorating, all with chatting it up! She enjoyed her lifelong card club with the girls. She loved hosting them at Christmas time, putting out a big spread for them and truly treasuring their friendship.
Bev was a true caregiver to everyone around her and was always devoted to her family. She cared for her first husband, and son who had MS. She formed a special bond with son Ron while caring for him and spent many years keeping Bill’s spirits up through his illness.
Bev loved surrounding herself with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She played lots of games and always had snacks, especially Chex Mix! Her family all learned Yahtzee, Dominoes, and shut Box in her kitchen.
She took pride in her garden and loved her flowers. Her peonies and climbing clematis made her so happy.
Bev loved Christmas and transformed her whole home into a wonderland for her family and friends. Holidays were her favorite, bringing everyone together in her home, giving us all memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Bev is survived by her children Victoria (Randy) Laufenberg, Kathy (Steve) Jaeger, and Ron Johnson; grandchildren, Ed (Jenifer) Pickel, Tony Pickel, Sarah (Ben) Biver, and Katie (Josh) Malli; great grandchildren Jacob (Trina) Biver, Sean & Derek Biver, Olivia Lang and Avery Pickel; her brother, AJ (Kim) Becker; sister-in-law Janaan Haberkorn as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family member, valued friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by husbands Gaylord Johnson, and most recently Bill White; sons Donald and Jay; her parents; her sister and two brothers.
Thank you to Dr. Schreiber, Dr. Cloos, the Nursing staff at Finley Hospital and Bethany Home. A special thank you to her loving neighbors Emily, Tad, Nora, Stella and Lyla; your care and compassion throughout the years has been unmatched and we are forever grateful.