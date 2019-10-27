Della L. Burmeister, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday,
Oct. 30, at Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charlotte M. Jess, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bellevue.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Sharon Karrmann, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday,
Oct. 27, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Russell S. Reicher, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.