GALENA, Ill. — Patricia Marie Burkhart-Todd passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She departed us peacefully in her home in Galena, IL at the age of 84. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM at the church until the time of mass. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where a scripture rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pat grew up in Toledo, OH, and graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 1954. She then received a Bachelor of Education from Toledo University. She and Robert were married in Toledo on November 26, 1959. After teaching for a short time, she was called into Motherhood. She gracefully raised eight children by example and instruction to be caring, kind, and hardworking. Pat believed in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and remained a strong Catholic throughout her life. This was evident in her everyday interactions with those around her and in the moral gifts, she bestowed upon her children. She was a talented artist, sewer, and florist. She and Robert happily made Galena their home in 1993. Their presence and loving home have left an indelible mark on Galena. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a friend and mentor to many.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years Robert, and children, Susan Todd, Ann (Fred) Roberts, Jean (Billy) Rinn, Katie (Karl) Costabel, Michael (Carrie) Todd, Stephen (Lynne) Todd, Mathew (Gayle) Todd and John (Jolita)Todd. Pat is a grandmother to twenty grandchildren, and she is a great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by parents Roy William Burkhart and Ethel Marie Burkhart.