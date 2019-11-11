SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Laurie L. Fields, age 61, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home in Shullsburg, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 18, 1958, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of Howard and Margery (Farrey) Lyne. Laurie was a lifelong resident of Shullsburg, where she graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1976. She worked at The Roost as a cook and a waitress, at Advance Transformer in Platteville, Wis., and later worked at The Shullsburg Creamery in Shullsburg until her retirement in 2013.
Laurie married her husband, Mark Fields, on June 14, 1975, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. They married very young and overcame the many trials and tribulations life handed them. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage in June of 2019. Together they built an amazing story.
Laurie is survived by her husband Mark at home; her son: Adam Fields of Stoughton, Wis., his children: Jeremiah, his mother Toshia, Nathan, his mother Jamie, Gabriyel, her mother Amanda, and Nataleigh and her mother Tanya; and her daughter: Robyn (Cliff) Muller, of Dickeyville, Wis., and their children Levi, Avery, and Kyla. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters: Ruth Keough, of Beloit, Wis., Joe (Deanna) Lyne, of rural Shullsburg, Becky (Keith) Andrews, of Monroe, Wis., Chris (Mary Ellen) Lyne, of Scales Mound, Ill., Clayton Lyne, of Shullsburg, Kelly (Phillip) Lyne, of Monticello, Wis., Lisa (Kenny) Cockroft, of Shullsburg, and Stacey Shepherd, of Monroe; and three sisters-in-law: Betty Harwick, of Darlington, Janice Lyne, of Shullsburg, and Melinda Lyne, of Shullsburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Karissa Fields, in 1977; three brothers, John, Royce, and Roger Lyne; and one brother-in-law, Larry Keough.
Laurie was the rock of her family and the glue that kept them together. She viewed every challenge life gave her as a life lesson. She lived her life by the motto “there’s always, always, always, something to be thankful for”... even on her most challenging days.
Laurie always saw the good in people. She was loved by many and was always there for people when they needed her. Her greatest joys in her life were her seven grandchildren. She enjoyed every second she spent with each one of them. Her grandma-love extended to her many nieces, nephews, and any young child who met her. All of them loved coming to Grandma Laurie’s many gatherings.
Laurie loved the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. She also loved the Shullsburg Miners and extended that love to the Zephyrs, Wildcats, and Cubans when her grandchildren were playing. Laurie enjoyed playing cards, slot machines, scratching lottery tickets, and cooking. She was well known for making the best potato salad and chicken noodle soup.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Gym (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). Per Laurie’s wishes, please dress casually for the visitation. Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Laurie’s name.
The family would like to thank those who kept the family in their thoughts throughout this difficult time, the staff at Meriter Hospital and UW Health, especially Dr. David Lewis and his nurse Laura, who gave us many more years with mom, and the staff at Southwest Health Center, especially Michelle Hauser and her nurse, Whitney. Their kindness and compassion meant more than any words can describe.