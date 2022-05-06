Robert J. Huss, 87, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Church of the Nativity. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you