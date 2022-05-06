Robert J. Huss Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Author email May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert J. Huss, 87, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Church of the Nativity. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Special education teacher named Dubuque Community Schools Teacher of Year ED police chief seeks charge against former mayor, alleges 'false alarm' 911 call Commission backs rezoning for major housing development proposed along NW Arterial Girls prep track: WD's Biermann wins 3 titles at MVC divisional meet Blaze destroys home in Galena Territory