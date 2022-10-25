DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Carol “Coke” L. Marsh, age 76, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Monday morning, October 24, 2022 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.

She was born on April 22, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the only child to the late Paul E. and Lavon D. (Petty) Gassman. On June 6, 1965, Coke was united in marriage to Philip E. Marsh. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending to her flowers, keeping a meticulous house and being involved in various church ministries. Coke also enjoyed time with her cat, Miss Silver.

