Gary W. Latham, age 82, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on September 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Gary’s life, a private family service is being held, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Dubuque.
Gary was born on July 16, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Donald J. and Angeline K. (Lebben) Latham, Sr. Gary grew up learning the values of family, faith and freedom and would excel in all three as his life progressed. He proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and honorably served his country. He was united in marriage to his beautiful bride, LaVonne Frederick, on March 2, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, and the two were blessed with many wonderful years together, and a family that Gary was proud to provide for, care for, and lead. Gary spent over 33 years with John Deere Dubuque Works as a General Supervisor before eventually retiring, and joyfully invested a few more hours each week to perfecting his golf game. The golf course wasn’t the only manicured lawn Gary was blessed to walk upon though. Anyone who knew Gary well, knew that his meticulous manner definitely carried over into his lawn and gardens at home. He also enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors and many hours were spent on each and every one being the best examples which he could acquire and display for all to enjoy. Gary was a personable and practical gentleman who didn’t waste too much time within the gray areas of life. There was a right and wrong way in everything, and sometimes you’d simply have to understand that Gary’s way was definitely going to be the right way. Gary was as solid as a rock, with a tender heart encased securely within, and the legacy he leaves behind is quite evident as those who follow his lead can all state quite proudly that it is not his shadow they are behind, but rather his footsteps they are walking upon now. Our broken hearts will miss and love Gary more than he could ever imagine possible, but, in time, as our sorrow begins to fade and our peace slowly returns, we can find comfort through it all knowing that our dear husband, father, grandfather and friend is resting quite comfortably in the secure and loving arms of his Lord and Savior until we meet again. Thank you, Gary, for every memory, lesson and example of love you leave behind; we will treasure them all until the end of time!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Gary include his loving wife of 63 years, LaVonne L. Latham, Dubuque, IA; his two children, Clinton “Clint” W. Latham, Farley, IA, and Lori L. (Wayne) Kenniker, Dubuque, IA; his five adored grandchildren, Codi M. (Randy) Thul, Dubuque, IA, Joseph W. (Alyssa) Latham, Balltown, IA, Jacob W. (Tara) Kenniker, Samuel L. (Ashley) Kenniker, and Alexander W. (Calee) Kenniker, all of Dubuque, IA; his six much loved great-grandchildren, Caleb, Presley and Lenny Thul, Jack and Annie Latham, and Liam Kenniker; his sister-in-law, Diane M. Latham, The Villages, FL; along with many cherished brothers- and sisters in-law, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald J. Latham, Jr.
Gary’s family would like to thank the many dedicated doctors and nurses that helped him on this journey, all of Gary’s friends at Cardiac Rehab, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their professional care and support. Losing our Patriarch has been a very difficult place to find any peace, but thankfully because of family, friends, and angels like you, we’ve been able to make it through each day, one at a time. Thank you and God bless you all for your mission and service.
Online condolences may be shared with Gary’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.