Steve Goltz

MONONA, Iowa — Steve Goltz, 66, of Monona, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, at Monona Cemetery in Monona. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, is assisting the family.