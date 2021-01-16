Jean A. (Gasper) George, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home.
To celebrate Jean’s life, private family services were held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Jean was born on October 10, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Pete and Marcella (Sahm) Gasper.
Jean was a proud lifelong resident of Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Eldon George on June 27, 1964, at Holy Ghost Church. They were truly blessed with 56 years of marriage, and 2 children together.
Jean was a hard worker who was employed in the sewing department at Flexsteel Industries for 27 years until her well earned retirement in 1996. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Church, the Women of the Moose, the DAV Women’s Auxiliary and a U.I.U. #1861 Union Member.
In her free time, she was an avid Bingo player and occasionally headed out to the casino to try her luck with the penny slot machines. She also liked getting together with her friends at Oak Park Place to play cards.
Family was no doubt the most important aspect of Jean’s life. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a wonderful woman who enjoyed life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her husband, Eldon George, Dubuque, IA; her children, Roxane (Charlie) Sisler, Dubuque, IA and Kevin (Joyce) George, Verona, WI; her 5 grandchildren, Nick (Kari) Sisler, Brandon Sisler, Amanda (Kyle) Bergfeld, Kirstin George and Jordan (Karoline) George; her 6 great-grandchildren, Owen, Cameron, Beatrice, Mia, Mason and Kya; her siblings, Theresa (Floyd) Kuntz, Mary George, Jane Smothers and John “Jack” Gasper, all of Dubuque, IA; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Gasper, Dorothy Degenhardt, Lavone (Jim) Haxmeier, Charlene Dunwoody, Lois George and Jiamjit George Donovan; and her brother-in-law, Milton “Ogger” (Mary Ellen) George.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Matthew Gasper; her sisters-in-law, Margaret (Chester) Budd, Idel (Dallas) Bartlett and Carol George; and her brothers-in-law, Merlin George, Marvin Smothers, Jim Degenhardt, Dick Dunwoody, Wilfred George, Edwin “Butch” (Georgia) George, Darryl George and Robert George.
Jean’s family would like to thank all of the 1st Responders from the Dubuque Police and Fire Departments for their assistance and kindness.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jean’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jean George Family.
