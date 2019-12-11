NEW DIGGINGS, Wis. — Robert H. Robbins, 68, of New Diggings, Wis., died December 9, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church; a masonic service will be accorded. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Burial will be in the Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings. Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis.