Darlene F. DeSotel Telegraph Herald Sep 24, 2021

MONONA, Iowa — Darlene F. DeSotel, 92, formerly of Monona, Iowa, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona.