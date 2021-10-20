Harold N. Buchheit, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Anthony J. Goedken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Donald R. Harrison, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donald F. Hauth, Lancaster, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Linda L. Holmgren, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
William J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kenneth J. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Kopp, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn L. Lamker, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dwaine E. Posten, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carol L. Wordehoff, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.