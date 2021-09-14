CUBA CITY, Wis. — Tristan K. LeGrand, 26, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to current health & safety for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Tristan was born on July 28, 1995 to Steve & Tricia (Ward) LeGrand in Dubuque, IA. He was a graduate of Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI and worked Premium Plant Services in Cascade, IA and recently for Comelec Internet Services in Dubuque, IA. Tristan enjoyed golfing, hiking and video games but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tristan is survived by his parents, Steve & Tricia LeGrand of Hazel Green, WI; girlfriend, MacKenzie O’Meara and a daughter that is due March 27, 2022; 4 siblings: Steven LeGrand of Milwaukee, WI, Andrew LeGrand of West Bend, WI, Jessica Krukowski of Sumner, IA and Rebecca Larson of Delavan, WI; special friends: Jacob Lucas, Gage Glenn Austin Simmons and Alex Droessler; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Kenneth Ward and paternal grandmother, Victoria LeGrand.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Tristan K. LeGrand Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.