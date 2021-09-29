GALENA, Ill. — Frances L. Rogers, 85, of Galena, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Galena, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.

