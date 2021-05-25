DURANGO, Iowa — Helen A. Bellmann, 96, of Durango, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave., Dubuque. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Helen was born December 21, 1924, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Rose (Oakley) Kruse.
She married Joseph Bellmann on June 5, 1945, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Joe preceded her in death on October 2, 2002.
Helen served as Postmaster for Durango for many years. In her later years, she mentioned to her family that she had now been retired longer than she had worked.
Helen loved flowers and gardening, she was always up for a good card game -any card game- whether it was euchre or rummy. She was still beating her family at cards as recently as the last few weeks.
Helen enjoyed playing Bingo, especially at Holy Ghost, where Joe would work and she would play.
Helen is survived by two sons, Dennis (Terry) Bellmann, and David (Cindy) Bellmann, both of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Cory (Jill) Bellmann, Jessica (Jamie) Ehrlich, Jodi (Chuck) Schnering, Christa (Bob) Childers, Alison (Nathan) Engelken, Ryan (Rachel) Kieffer, and Bobbi Jo Bellmann; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Johnson; her brother-in-law, Rudy (Joan) Bellmann, of Dubuque; and her sister-in-law, Luella “Lou” Bellmann, of Key West, IA.
In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by two grandchildren in infancy, Adam and Amy; her brothers, Gilbert, Arthur, and Edward Kruse; and her sisters, Theresa Dausener, Edna Henkels, Doris Trierweiler, Alice Dalbkermeyer, and a sister in infancy.