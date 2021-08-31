THOMSON, Ill. — Jodi D. French, 52, of Thomson, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Thomson United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at the church.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Thomson, is assisting the family.

