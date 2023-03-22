OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Joseph “Joe” R. Veach, 71, of Otter Creek, Iowa, passed away on March 20th, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center

A public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45p.m. A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Lawrence Otter Creek with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Otter Creek Cemetery.

