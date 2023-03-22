OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Joseph “Joe” R. Veach, 71, of Otter Creek, Iowa, passed away on March 20th, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center
A public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45p.m. A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Lawrence Otter Creek with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Otter Creek Cemetery.
Joe was born on April 4th, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Orville D. and Loretta E. (Schiffer) Veach. He attended High School in Maquoketa and after high school he served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
On October 1, 1977, he married the love of his life, Anne McGranahan at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek.
He worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company along with Caraway Realty and East Iowa Realty. Joe also farmed all his life, he loved farming and spending time with his two sons on the farm.
Joe enjoyed playing cards with his brothers and neighbors; his yearly fishing trips with the grandkids and snowmobile trips with his sons, brothers and nephews. Joe enjoyed life, always had a story to tell; he loved the Veach Campouts and telling stories about Uncle Mort while sitting around the campfire. Faith and family were everything to Joe, he loved spending time with his family especially the grandchildren, they always made him laugh.
Joe is survived by his wife Anne of 45 years; sons Joey (Courtney) Veach of Maquoketa, Iowa and Billy (Brittney) Veach of Spragueville, Iowa. His grandchildren Hailey, Tucker, Lincoln, Mack, Maverick, Connor and Oaklynn. His brothers: Chuck (Rose), Dick (Joyce), Doug (Linda), Dave (Julie) Pat (Cindy), and Kenny (Bonnie) and his sister-in-law Joanne Veach. He is also survived by Anne’s siblings: Bob (Dottie) McGranahan, Jerry (Peg) McGranahan, Deanna (Jim) Lux, Lisa (Keith) Clausen, Patty (Ben) Keating, and Mike (Marlene) McGranahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Sue Ellen; two brothers Jack and Ronnie.
The family wishes to thank MercyOne Medical Center, the Ambulatory Department and the VA. A special thank you to his niece Jesse Severson for her great care of Joe.
In lieu of flowers a Joseph Veach memorial fund will be established.
