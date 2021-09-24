EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Michael H. Larson, 70, of East Dubuque, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m.

