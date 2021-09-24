Michael H. Larson Telegraph Herald Sep 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Michael H. Larson, 70, of East Dubuque, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque construction company announces leadership changes Dubuque man pleads guilty to charges stemming from alleged sexual abuse of 3 children UPDATE: Names of victim, driver released after school bus strikes pedestrian in Guttenberg Authorities seek info on rural Galena woman whose body was recovered in 2020 from river Boys prep cross country: Top-ranked Leicht leads Hempstead to Boughton team title