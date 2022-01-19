Floyd D. “Fuzz” Kunkel, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Bethany Home, Dubuque, with his loving wife at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Deacon Larry Tranel officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, where there will be a parish scripture service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call Saturday from 9-10:15 at the parish center prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Floyd was born on June 4, 1943, in Kieler, Wisconsin, the son of Kilian and Angeline (Roth) Kunkel. He married Darlene Grawe on November 12, 1966, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa.
Floyd attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and then graduated from Wahlert High School. He attended MATC in Madison, Wisconsin, before becoming co-owner of Prism Construction Corporation. Floyd’s family was most important to him and he loved spending time with them. Traveling and camping were favorite family activities. Floyd was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Parish. He loved spending time outdoors, including hiking, playing baseball and softball, and deer hunting when he was younger. Floyd also enjoyed bowling and playing cards.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Kunkel, Dubuque; two sons, Scott (Teresa) Kunkel, Kieler, and Chad (Laura) Kunkel, Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Kayli, Caden, Adria, Carson, Elyse, Jace, Paige and Kate; a daughter-in-law, Kim (Thomas) Timp, Dubuque; a brother, John (Pat) Kunkel, Kieler; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kunkel, Kieler, and Rose Ann Kunkel, Dubuque; Darlene’s siblings, Mary Trumm, Ruth McGrane, and Bob (Jean) Grawe, all of Manchester, IA, Carol (Ken) Cox, Cedar Falls, IA, Lois (Ken) Debrosse, Midland, MI, Merle (Karen) Grawe, Dyersville, IA, Joanne (Marti) Wills, East Dubuque, IL, Carol Grawe, Dubuque, and Sheri Grawe, Marion, IA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Tim, in 2013; his parents; his siblings, Kenny (Marie) Kunkel, Rita (Gene) Hornbeck, Donald Kunkel, Ralph (Darlene) Kunkel, Jerry Kunkel and Marian (Gilbert) Vaassen; Darlene’s parents, Gerald and Aurelia Grawe; brothers-in-law, Donald Grawe, Glen Grawe, Barney Trumm and Pat McGrane; and nieces and nephews, Linda, Amy, Marty, Julie, Terry and baby Alex Cox.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Bethany Home, Medical Associates and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Floyd Kunkel Memorial Fund has been established.
