Sister James Marie Gross, PBVM, 97, died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Sisters of the Presentation (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, friends may call from 9:30 — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, where there will be a wake service at 9:30 a.m.and funeral service at 11 a.m.

