LEXINGTON, Ky. — Marilyn Theresa Burkle of Lexington, Kentucky passed away January 15,2023, at the age of 67. Cause of death was an intentional overdose of various pain medications, ending a long period of suffering. Marilyn chose to end her life with dignity at home, rather than prolong a painful and uncertain future. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Christensen, her mother, Florella (Platten) Burkle, and her brothers and sisters; Dan Burkle, Dean Burkle, Doris Peregoy, Steve Burkle, Reverend Ray Burkle, Beverly Prier, Douglas Burkle and LeAnn Ludwig. Her father, Arnold Burkle, died in 2003. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and too many in-laws to count. She was also lucky enough to have numerous loving aunts and uncles survive her. Marilyn was born on October 14th, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa. The daughter of Florella Platten and Arnold Burkle, she grew up on a farm in Farley, Iowa and her heart never left there. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School where she made many life-long friends She spent most of her life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retiring to Lexington, Kentucky in 2013. She graduated from The Patricia Stevens Career College in Milwaukee. Her first full-time job gave her the confidence to seek a college degree. Her employer, an investment advisor, encouraged and helped finance her search for higher education. She graduated from Marquette University with a degree in accounting. She worked in the accounting field until June, 1999 when she was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and depression. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and was stage four cancer since 2012. Marilyn had many interests outside home and work. She was a sports enthusiast who participated in golf and softball leagues, winning several titles. She was a snow skier, a hiker, a biker, and a racquetball player. She traveled extensively, visiting 5 continents, over 30 countries and many U.S. national parks. She also rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Marilyn spent many hours, actually years, researching her family tree. The Burkle side was published as a 500+ page book in early 2004. Marilyn was a very giving person. She was Milwaukee County “Big Sister of the Year”, a regular Red Cross blood donor, and a mentor to others. She taught jewelry making to seniors at the Charles Young Center in Lexington at her own expense. She donated generously to numerous charities, especially those involving children, battered women, and the homeless. Marilyn will be missed by many people but the most by her husband Mark. He will miss her love, companionship and much needed guidance. In lieu of remembrances, please donate to worthy causes in your area.
She was cremated according to her wishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.