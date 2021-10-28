CUBA CITY, Wis. — Daniel O. Bertling, 55, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, October 29th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the funeral services at Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.
Dan was born on February 23, 1966 to Richard & Anita (Holz) Bertling in Dubuque, IA. He attended Southwestern Schools and later Southwest Technical College for journeyman plumber. He worked at Truck Country and later an over the road trucker. He had worked for Baus Plumbing and Heating and later for Runde Plumbing and Heating. He married Gail B. Welter in Hazel Green, WI. His biggest pastime and passion was riding his Harley motorcycle. Dan also enjoyed hunting, modern rock music, especially Kid Rock, an avid Wisconsin Badgers & Green Bay Packers fan, he loved animals and the outdoors, but most all of he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dan is survived by his wife, Gail Bertling; 2 children: Ciara Bertling and Shaun (Mary) Bertling all of Cuba City, WI; 3 brothers: Ric (Cheryl) Bertling of Dubuque, IA, Steve (Sonia) Bertling of Holden, MO and Kevin Bertling of Dubuque, IA; his beloved dogs, Mia “Tank” and Bailey; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Steve Allen Jr. His riding brothers will forever have him as their road angel.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Daniel O. Bertling Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Dan Bertling Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.