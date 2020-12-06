GREAT BEND, Kan. — Jeffrey Alfred Bleile, 59, of Great Bend, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
No services will be held at this time. A private family memorial service is planned for a later date.
Jeff was born in Dubuque on January 29, 1961, the son of Raphael and Anna Mae (Breitbach) Bleile. A resident of Great Bend, Jeff worked for the Barton County Young Men’s Organization. He was one of 13 children and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by a daughter, Tina Marie Wallace-Bleile, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 10 siblings, Joyce Kluesner, of Epworth, Iowa, Gary Bleile, of Brookland, Texas; Jim Bleile, of Dubuque, Rick Bleile, of Charles City, Iowa, Sarah Blatz, of Bellevue, Iowa, Bonnie Sellens, of Hoisington, Kansas, Jean Link, of Dubuque, Rose Frank, of Auburn, Washington, Scott Bleile, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Terry Bleile, of Mason City, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Laverne and David Bleile.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeff Bleile Memorial Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.