Frederick Bresette Telegraph Herald Sep 30, 2021 SABULA, Iowa — Frederick Bresette, 91, of Sabula, died on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.Visitation will be held from 11 to noon on Friday, Oct. 1, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Ill., where a Celebration of life will follow.