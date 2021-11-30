EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Florence E. “Tina” (Villalpando) Ames Sanders, 87, transitioned to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 2:05 am, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge Street, Dubuque, IA. Burial services will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00-6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, at the Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL, and from 9:15 — 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Word of Life Church. Per State and CDC guidelines, please wear a facemask. The funeral service will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Tina was born on June 21, 1934, in Davenport, ND, the daughter of Anastacio and Catalina (Villalovos) Villalpando. She grew up in Sturtevant, WI, with her parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Tina married Larry Ames on July 15, 1966, and raised their family in Potosi, WI. She proudly worked at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company, Dubuque, IA, for 24 years retiring the summer of 1996.
Tina married Daniel J. Sanders on April 4, 1987. They resided in East Dubuque, IL, for many years until it was necessary for Tina to live at Stonehill, where Dan was faithful to visit every day to help her with meals. Dan and Tina enjoyed antiques, the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR, visiting kids and grandkids, and meeting friends at Burger King. Dan preceded her in death the day after Tina’s 87th birthday on June 22, 2021.
Tina loved getting her hair and nails done weekly at Amirage Salon and shopping at JC Penney. Many people would agree that Tina always took great pride in her appearance and never left the house without looking her best.
Tina has always possessed a sincere love and reverence for the Lord. She was very proud of all her children and their accomplishments and supported each one in their endeavors. Tina especially loved attending and volunteering at Word of Life Church.
Tina is survived by her four children: Cris Winkler, of Cuba City, WI, Dan (Mysol) Ames, of Middleton, WI, Todd (Jessica) Ames, of Charlotte, NC, and Lisa (J.T.) Moore, of Catoosa, OK; three step-children: Heidi (Rob) Lenaerts, of Osage Beach, MO, Christopher Sanders, of Dubuque, IA, and Theresa Sanders, of Dickeyville, WI; 13 grandchildren: Arica (Richard) Schmidt, Arein (Paige) Winkler, Danielle Ames Newman, Joshua (Whitney) Ames, Bill Ames, April (Lauro) Castillo, Dylan and Myleson Ames, Jess (Chad) Wall, Nicole (Andrew) Rongholt, Brieanna Long, Gabriel Ames, and MacKenzie Moore; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; sisters Virginia Villalpando of Milwaukee, WI., and Reyna (Tim) Taggart of Eagle, WI; brother Joseph Villalpando of Racine, WI., and her former husband, Larry (Judy) Ames of Platteville, WI.
In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was preceded in death by her parents Anastacio and Catalina; son-in-law Roger Winkler; brothers Ben and Peter; sisters Victoria, Benita, Trinidad, Anita, Maria; great-granddaughter, Amber Bender, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank: the staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate and tender care of Tina; Pastors Loren and Joy Hirschy, who taught Tina the Word of God, and showed her (and Dan too) what a loving church is meant to be.
In lieu of flowers, a Florence E. Sanders Memorial Fund has been established.
