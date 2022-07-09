LANCASTER, Wis. — Steven P. “Steve” Yoose, age 76, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 4, 1945, being the oldest of five children, to Calvin and Genelda (Irish) Yoose. Steve graduated Sinner Creek School in Potosi Township. He later graduated from Potosi High School in 1963 where he set a school record for the most tackles in football that stood until 2002. After attending two years of college at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Steve decided to transition into farming with his family. Farming was his life-long profession and passion. On February 15, 1975, Steve was united in marriage to his former neighbor’s daughter, Carol J. Zart. They were happily married for 47 years and blessed with five children, who grew up and gave them 13 wonderful grandchildren that he cherished and adored. Steve worked in the seed industry for 53 years as a dealer, supervisor, and district manager for Jacques, Supercrost, Garst, ICI Seeds, Spangler, AgVenture, Federal Hybrids, and Augusta seed companies.
He was very active in his community. Steve served as a member of the Potosi Masonic Lodge for 50 years, Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree Mason, Odd Fellows, a Shriner, member of the Elks Club, Farm Bureau, and Lancaster FFA alumni. Steve played Santa Claus for the city of Lancaster and VFW Club for many years. He enjoyed bringing joy to little ones and their families. Steve was a competitive card player at Zippy’s, which was his second home. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday school teacher (many years ago), and on various church committees.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Carol, his children; Cindy, Amy (Eric) Geise, John, Daniel (Kari) and Becky; his grandchildren: Hunter, Abigail, Maddie, Owen, Emma, Riley, Gavan, Claire, Wyatt, Brenna, Audrey, Kinleigh, and Tucker; his siblings: Sharon (Dale) Bontreger, Betty Allbee, Bill (Robin) and Sandy (Todd) Ehlen; sisters-in-law: Barbara Wahl, Betty Zart, Debra Weber, Jill Bemis, Lori (William) Bowman, Julie (Mark) McGuire, Sally Williams; three brothers-in-law: Jack (Donna) Zart, Mark Zart, John Peters; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Calvin and Genelda Yoose, Steve was preceded in death by his nephews, Cody Yoose and Gregory White, his mother and father-in-law, Frank and June Zart and his sisters-in-law, Lisa Zart and Linda Peters, and brothers-in-law, Roger Allbee and Harry Williams.
Funeral, Odd Fellows, and Masonic services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster with Pastor Mark Hoehne officiating. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.