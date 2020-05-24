Judy Blosch, 75, of Dubuque, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. With respect to our current social distancing requirements, 10 visitors will be allowed inside the building at a time. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a virtual hug to Judy’s family.
The Funeral Service for Judy will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Judy was born August 22, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of LaVern Anthony Sr. and Thelma Kemp Lehman. On March 2, 1996, she married Dennis Blosch in Dubuque. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She worked Loss Prevention Security for Younkers and Sears and also for the Iowa Racing Commission.
Judy was a river rat in her younger days. She loved playing poker, watching movies (especially horror movies), and knitting. She loved her family more than anything. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and celebrated the Cubs’ World Series win. She is now watching Cub games, playing poker, and drinking wine with Moose, Thelma, and Audrey in Heaven.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; one daughter, Donna (Brian) (Mihalakis) Moore; three grandchildren, Tyler Mihalakis, of California, and Matt Mihalakis and Dylan Mihalakis, both of Dubuque; three step-grandchildren, Emily (Ken) Valentine, of Dubuque, Daniel Moore, of San Diego, CA, and Ben Moore, of Cedar Rapids; one brother, LaVern “Butch” (Bonnie) Lehman Jr., of Dubuque; one sister, Carole (Karen) Lyons, of Dubuque; her Goddaughter, Trina Piper McInerney, of Dubuque; mother-in-law, Doris Blosch; sister-in-law, Sherry Blosch; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Jeremiah) Johnson, Mark Silva, Lori Silva, TJ Sproule, Courtney (Jeff) Heinz, Shay Lehman, Tressa Heim, Rick Lyons, and Jim Lyons; her special friends, Pattrick Ferguson and Doug Perry, both of Dubuque, thank you for your love and care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Audrey Sproule; and her beloved dog, Jade.
Visit Judy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com where you will be able to view her photo tribute and send condolences or a virtual hug to the family.