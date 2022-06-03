Carole A. (Frey) (Pregler) Soppe, age 79, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. To celebrate Carole’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael J. Mescher officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Carole was born on June 30, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Cecilia (Begley) Frey.
Carole was a life long Dubuquer. She was a hard worker and retired from the Dubuque Greyhound Park and Casino as a count team supervisor after 27 years. She was united in marriage to Jerry Pregler and together they had 8 children before going their separate ways after 22 years. Carole would later again find love and marry Theodore “Ted” Soppe on February 15, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple would enjoy 31 years together before Ted passed away on May 19, 2020. In her free time Carole loved playing cards whether it be Black Jack at the casino, Euchre League with her siblings or Shanghai with her grandchildren. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever she was able to. We are deeply saddened at losing our wonderful mom and grandma, but find some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully and free of the health issues she has faced these past years.
Those left to cherish Carole’s memory include her children, Mark (Kris) Pregler, Waterloo, IA, Joe (Wendy) Pregler, Dubuque, IA, Mary (Mike) Belmont, Dubuque, IA, Judy (Bill) Mauer, Dubuque, IA, Linda (Rick) Zillig, Asbury, IA, Brian (Shina) Pregler, Chicago, IL, Bruce Pregler, Dubuque, IA and Peggy (Brian) Leibfried, Dubuque, IA; her step-son, Brian (Ann) Meyer, Des Moines, IA; 14 grandchildren, Justin, C.C., Cameron, Owen, Olivia, Ben, Becca, Brandon, Jonas, Sharlotte, Zach, Hillary, Clara and Evelyn; a great-grandson, Jaxon; her siblings, Rita (Herb) Bisping, Dubuque, IA and Connie (Jerry) Bastian, Dubuque, IA; her brother-in-law, Jim Badger, Dubuque, IA.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore “Ted” Soppe; and her siblings, David Frey, Kathy Badger and Dan Frey.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, and all of Carole’s care givers throughout the years, for their kind and compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Carole’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Carole Soppe Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
