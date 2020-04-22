MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Darlene Fern Kaufman, age 87, of Mt. Carroll, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at MercyOne Health Care, Clinton, Iowa.
A private family funeral service will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Mt. Carroll, with Parson Bob Stark officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt Carroll. You may watch from your home on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, or any time after, by going to the funeral home Facebook page and joining Darlene’s group ahead of time. A later memorial service will be announced and will be held at First Lutheran Church, Mt. Carroll. A memorial has been established in Darlene’s name. Friends and family are also invited to share in Darlene’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.