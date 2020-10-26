LeRoy S. “Roy” Siegworth, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 23, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Private family gathering and service will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Roy was born on August 8, 1928, the son of Raymond and Anna (Klett) Siegworth; He is a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1950 to 1957 during the Koran War. He married Shirley Ann Richard on March 8, 1951, and together they shared 69 years of marriage.
He worked for Anthony’s Body Shop, Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works, John Deere and Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Roy built two homes for his family, he enjoyed woodworking and built a variety of furniture and also rebuilt several cars. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, he was very creative, talented and a hands-on kind of man. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children Pamela (Richard) Helmer, Steven (Deb) Siegworth, Cheryl (Mark) Kalb, Brenda (Curt) Lang, Thomas (Nina) Siegworth, Scott (Lori) Siegworth and Terri (Andy) Dolter; his daughter-in-law Beverly Miller; sister-in-law Aileen Pins; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, John Siegworth, Gary Siegworth and Mark Siegworth; two brothers Clarence Siegworth and Marlin Siegworth; his sister Anna Mae (Siegworth) Robertson; and several in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.