LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Germaine Alvina (Neuhaus) Foxen, 94, of Luxemburg, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Germaine was born on February 5, 1927 in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Theresa (Wiskus) Neuhaus. She married Emmett L. Foxen on May 18, 1948 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Germaine worked alongside her husband Emmett as the office manager and bookkeeper for Foxen Plumbing and Heating and later for Foxen Backhoe and Trenching.
Germaine was active in the Luxemburg Ladies Morning Coffee Club and the Luxemburg Quilting Club. She was a great seamstress and could always be found working on special projects with her sewing machine. Germaine loved working in her garden and planting all sorts of outdoor seasonal flowers.
Survivors include her children: Mary Ann (Terry) Sweeney of Marion and Kenneth (Bonnie) Foxen of Luxemburg, 4 grandchildren: Michelle (Brett) Arduser of Solon, Jennifer (John) Timmer of Delhi, Nick (Erika Brighi) Foxen of Marion, Josh (Christine Aitchison) Foxen of Portland, OR, 2 great grandchildren: Cole Arduser of Solon and Trent Timmer of Delhi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Emmett in 2002, siblings: Alvin (Clara Ann) Neuhaus, Bernard (Delores) Neuhaus and Alvera (William) Mormann.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.