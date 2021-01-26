Ivanelle M. “Ivy” (Hauk) Winders, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Ivy’s life, private family services were held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Ivy was born on December 6, 1930, in Cassville, Wisconsin, daughter of Joseph and Anna (Hass) Hauk.
Ivy was born and raised in Wisconsin, where she graduated from Lancaster High School. She was a hard worker and was employed in the housekeeping department with Medical Associates for several years until her retirement.
Her faith was an important part of her life, and was evidenced by her longtime membership with St. Anthony’s Church.
In her free time, Ivy could be found soaking up some sunshine out tending to her lawn and flower gardens. She liked to feed the wild birds that came to visit and always had several houses available for them to take up residence in.
Ivy also enjoyed sitting down relaxing and watching game shows on TV. She had a special love of animals, and everyone who knew her knew how much she loved her faithful dog, Lexi.
Ivy traveled extensively and has been all over the world. Stops in Italy at Vatican City to see the Pope, and traveling Switzerland were at the top of her list of favorites.
Ivy’s family, no doubt, meant the world to her. Ivy was a strong, generous, beautiful woman who lived a hard life, but still managed to raise four hell-raising sons on her own. She gave her all and asked little in return. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Ivy, you were indeed a very fortunate person. She will be sadly missed.
Those left to cherish Ivy’s memory include her children, James (Dianne) Winders, Randy Winders, Dan (Cindy) Winders and Mitchell Winders, all of Dubuque, IA; her 7 grandchildren, Mickie, Jennifer, Jenny, Rob, Ryan, Keri and Eric; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Ivy was preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Isaac Weires; and a sister, Eileen (Cletus) Simon.
Ivy’s family would like to thank her friends and neighbors, Pat & Darlene and Jane & Rick, for all of their help over the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ivy’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ivanelle Winders Family.
