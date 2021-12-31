Patricia A. Audetat, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Robert E. Bartholomew Jr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Jean A. Boots, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Merton B. Deiter, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Eldon B. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Dwain M. Michels, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Michael Ripple, Des Moines — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.

Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Linda D. Schmit, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Glen A. Steger, Worthington, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington.

Daniel Vandermillen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Tags

Recommended for you