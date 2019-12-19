SANTA FE, N.M. — Thomas McDonald Higley, traveler, arts supporter, and philanthropist, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
There will be a celebration of Tom’s life on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Santa Fe.
Tom had homes where he had many friends, in Santa Fe, N.M., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sebastopol, Calif. He was 85. Tom and his partner of many years, Alan Fleischauer, traveled extensively, enjoyed the contemporary art scene of Santa Fe, were frequently seen at productions at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, found tailgating at the Santa Fe Opera with his friends, and engaged in the events of the Museum of Art. Tom enjoyed a very active life hiking with friends and was a regular at the Farmers Market. He particularly loved living in Santa Fe during Christmas.
Tom was born on February 4, 1934, and raised in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Cornell University. After service in the Army, he found his home and career practicing as a prominent architect in the San Francisco area for more than four decades. Tom was an active member of the A.Y. McDonald Industries Board of Directors for many years.
Tom is survived by his partner of 24 years, Alan; his sister, Julia Brown; niece, Laura (Joel) St. John; nephew, Jeffrey (Lisa) Brown; and five grand-nephews and nieces, Ryan, Cole and Nick St. John and Jordan and Nicole Brown.
He was preceded in death by a former partner, Gene Russell; his parents, Parker and Cornelia Higley; and his nephew, Jonathan Brown.