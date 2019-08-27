MONTICELLO, Iowa — Cindy Wright, 54, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Dubuque Care Initiatives, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www. goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous.
Cindy Ann Wright was born January 31, 1965, at John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Carol (Heeren) Wright. Cindy attended Monticello Community Schools and graduated from Iowa City West High School. She then lived at Systems Unlimited in Iowa City for 16 years and worked in different jobs within their system. For 20 years she has lived in Dubuque living at ARC and the past year at Care Initiatives.
Cindy loved music, singing and dancing, Halloween and Christmas. She always enjoyed a visit to McDonald’s. Her life was about laughter, love and pure joy.
Surviving are her parents, Carol and John (Hoppy) Wright; her 2 sisters, Carla (Curt) Morrow, of Coggon and Ronda (Jack) Pope, of Pella; a niece, Ryan (Mike) Peters; three nephews, Matt (Amy) and Ben (Taylor) Morrow and Brock Pope; four great-nieces and nephews, Payton, Harrison and Everly Morrow, Leo Peters; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff and ARC, Care Initatives and Hospice of Dubuque and her special caregiver Lynn for all the care and concern given to Cindy over her time with them.